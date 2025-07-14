Aurizon Network Reaches Agreement for Future Rail Access Undertaking

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Aurizon Network, a division of Aurizon Holdings, has reached a non-binding agreement with the Rail Working Group of the Queensland Resources Council to draft a Draft Amending Access Undertaking (DAAU). This agreement is intended to replace the current Access Undertaking (UT5) which expires on 30 June 2027. The parties aim to submit the DAAU to the Queensland Competition Authority by the December 2025 quarter, signaling a significant step in ensuring continued rail access and operations beyond the current agreement’s expiration.

Aurizon Holdings is a prominent player in the rail freight industry, primarily providing rail transport services for coal, iron ore, and other bulk commodities across Australia. The company focuses on maintaining and operating an extensive rail network, particularly in Queensland, which is crucial for the transport of resources.

