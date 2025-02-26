Aurizon Holdings Updates On-Market Buy-Back Progress

The latest announcement is out from Aurizon Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AZJ) ).

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 72,273,218 securities bought back prior to the previous day and an additional 940,041 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Aurizon Holdings Ltd.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. operates in the rail transport industry, providing freight and logistics services primarily focused on the Australian market. The company is known for its extensive rail network and services that facilitate the transportation of various commodities.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,175

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.69B

