Aurizon Holdings Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) is now available.

Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 19,161,222 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 773,234 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZJ) stock is a Sell with a A$3.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurizon Holdings stock, see the AU:AZJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurizon Holdings

Aurizon Holdings Limited operates in the transportation and logistics industry, primarily focusing on rail freight services. It is a key player in the Australian market, providing essential services for the movement of goods across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 5,548,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.99B

For detailed information about AZJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue