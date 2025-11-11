Aurizon Holdings Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) is now available.
Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 19,161,222 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 773,234 securities acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial position.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZJ) stock is a Sell with a A$3.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurizon Holdings stock, see the AU:AZJ Stock Forecast page.
More about Aurizon Holdings
Aurizon Holdings Limited operates in the transportation and logistics industry, primarily focusing on rail freight services. It is a key player in the Australian market, providing essential services for the movement of goods across the country.
Average Trading Volume: 5,548,187
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$5.99B
