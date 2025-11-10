Aurizon Holdings Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Aurizon Holdings ( (AU:AZJ) ) is now available.
Aurizon Holdings Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 10, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 18,658,259 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 502,963 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Aurizon’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZJ) stock is a Sell with a A$3.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurizon Holdings stock, see the AU:AZJ Stock Forecast page.
More about Aurizon Holdings
YTD Price Performance: 10.54%
Average Trading Volume: 5,548,187
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$5.99B
