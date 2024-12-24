Aurizon Holdings Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. (AU:AZJ) has released an update.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. continues its on-market buy-back initiative, having repurchased a total of 66,814,399 ordinary fully paid securities as of December 24, 2024. This move suggests a strategic effort by the company to bolster shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Investors may find this buy-back appealing as it often signals confidence in the company’s future prospects.

