Aurion Resources Strikes Gold in Finnish JV

Aurion Resources (TSE:AU) has released an update.

Aurion Resources Ltd. has reported a significant new greenfield gold discovery at their Sore area in northern Finland, with notable drill intercepts like 26.45 g/t Au over 2.45 m. With no previous drilling within a kilometer of this discovery, the results are highly promising, though the future of the joint venture is uncertain as B2Gold received an acquisition offer from Rupert Resources. The company is currently evaluating its Right of First Refusal in response to this development.

