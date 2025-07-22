Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( (AUPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial and operational results on July 31, 2025, before market opening. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AUPH) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock, see the AUPH Stock Forecast page.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a solid overall stock score, driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. However, the high valuation and mixed technical signals, along with potential risks from patent litigation and market competition, moderate the score.

More about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for autoimmune diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is known for LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for adult patients with active lupus nephritis, and is developing aritinercept for potential autoimmune disease treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,502,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

