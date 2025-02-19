Auric Mining Ltd. Sees Increase in Substantial Holder Voting Power

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Auric Mining Ltd. ( (AU:AWJ) ) has issued an announcement.

Auric Mining Ltd. has experienced a change in its substantial holder interests, with FF OKRAM SUPER PTY LTD increasing its voting power from 9.38% to 11.65% as of February 11, 2025. This change signifies a notable shift in shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions owing to the increased influence of FF OKRAM SUPER PTY LTD.

More about Auric Mining Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -8.82%

Average Trading Volume: 650,010

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.18M

