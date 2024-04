Auric Mining Ltd. (AU:AWJ) has released an update.

Auric Mining Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities to be listed on the ASX under the code AWJ, with a total of 12,993,780 ordinary shares to be fully paid as of April 4, 2024. This move signifies a potential expansion of Auric’s financial activities and may be of interest to investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

