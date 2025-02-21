AURES Technologies Reports Decline in Annual Revenue Amid Market Challenges

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An announcement from AURES Technologies ( (FR:ALAUR) ) is now available.

AURES Technologies reported stable fourth-quarter revenue totaling €18.9 million, while the annual revenue for 2024 fell by 12.53% to €75.5 million. This decline aligns with the ongoing geopolitical and economic disruptions affecting the markets where AURES operates, particularly in Retail. Despite the downturn, the company continues its focus on restructuring and innovation, leveraging its partnership with ADVANTECH to enhance its product offerings and improve the customer experience. The group does not anticipate significant changes in market conditions for the first quarter of 2025.

More about AURES Technologies

AURES Technologies, founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext Growth, is a developer and manufacturer of hardware and software solutions for Point of Sale and Retail sectors. The company has a global presence with headquarters in France and subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia, and the USA, as well as a network of partners, distributors, and resellers in over 60 countries. Recently, AURES joined the ADVANTECH Group and now operates under the name and brand ‘ADVANTECH-AURES’.

YTD Price Performance: 0.66%

Average Trading Volume: 71

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €24.71M

