Aurelia Metals to Outline Strategic Growth at Investor Day

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Aurelia Metals ( (AU:AMI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aurelia Metals Limited is set to host an investor day on 19 June 2025, where senior leaders will present the company’s strategy and future growth opportunities. The event will include production, operating cost, and capital guidance for FY26, along with an outlook for FY27 and FY28, potentially impacting the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AMI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurelia Metals stock, see the AU:AMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited is an Australian mining and exploration company with strategic landholdings in the Cobar Basin, New South Wales. The company operates three underground base metal mines at its Peak and Federation operations and is advancing the Great Cobar project, a high-grade copper development.

Average Trading Volume: 6,693,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$524.7M

For an in-depth examination of AMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.