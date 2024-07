Aurelia Metals Limited (AU:AMI) has released an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 1,496,766 performance rights due to the non-fulfilment of conditional terms, with the securities lapsing on July 2, 2024. This significant change in the company’s issued capital is relevant for shareholders tracking the company’s performance and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:AMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.