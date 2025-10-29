Aurelia Metals Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurelia Metals ( (AU:AMI) ) has shared an update.

Aurelia Metals Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 27, 2025, at 10:00 am Brisbane time. The meeting will be conducted both physically at Allens, Level 26, 480 Queen Street, Brisbane, and virtually online. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance for the virtual meeting to ensure smooth participation. They can vote and ask questions during the AGM, and are advised to submit proxy votes by November 25, 2025, if they cannot attend. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and provides detailed instructions for participation.

