Aureka Limited Secures Strategic Land for Irvine Project Expansion

Aureka Limited has strategically acquired 97 hectares of land surrounding its Irvine Project in the Stawell Gold Corridor, ensuring long-term access and operational flexibility. This acquisition, valued at $2.2 million, underlines Aureka’s confidence in the Irvine Project’s potential, which includes a JORC resource of 304,000 ounces and an exploration target of 280,000 to 420,000 ounces. The purchase is structured to minimize impact on the company’s cash reserves, facilitating ongoing exploration and infrastructure development. The move is expected to enhance operational efficiencies and support future growth, while maintaining a commitment to environmental management and community relations.

Aureka Limited operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in the Stawell Gold Corridor, with a significant emphasis on the Irvine Project, which is one of Victoria’s largest undeveloped gold resource projects.

