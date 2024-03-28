Aurania Resources Secures Concession Renewals

Aurania Resources (TSE:ARU) has released an update.

Aurania Resources Ltd. has successfully filed for the renewal of its 42 mineral exploration concessions in Ecuador before the March 31st deadline, signaling the company’s commitment to maintaining its operations in good standing. They are in the process of negotiating an agreement for the payment of annual concession fees, with further updates to be provided upon finalization. Aurania, a company focused on precious metals and copper, continues to advance its flagship project, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, in the mineral-rich Andes region of southeastern Ecuador.

