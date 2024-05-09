Aurania Resources Concludes Key Financial Moves

Aurania Resources (TSE:ARU) has released an update.

Aurania Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the first part of its non-brokered private placement, raising C$2.17 million through the sale of over 10 million units, with each unit consisting of a common share and a purchase warrant. The company has also resolved C$2.07 million of debt by issuing shares to its CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, a move aimed at bolstering its balance sheet. The funds will primarily support exploration activities at the Kuri-Yawi target in Ecuador and for general capital purposes.

