Aura Minerals Renews Share Buyback Programs to Enhance Shareholder Value

Aura Minerals has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its buyback program for Brazilian depositary receipts (BDRs) on the B3 exchange. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. The NCIB allows Aura to repurchase up to 2,694,168 common shares, while the BDR buyback program permits the purchase of up to 8,082,504 BDRs, representing 10% of the public float. These initiatives are seen as a strategic use of funds, reinforcing Aura’s market position and potentially benefiting stakeholders.

Aura Minerals Inc. operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on the production and growth of assets related to gold and other valuable metals. The company is known for delivering sector-leading dividends and has a significant presence in both the Canadian and Brazilian markets.

