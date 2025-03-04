Aura Minerals’ Earnings Call: Record Revenues and Future Plans

Aura Minerals ((TSE:ORA)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Aura Minerals’ Earnings Call Highlights Strong Performance Amid Operational Challenges

The recent earnings call for Aura Minerals painted a picture of robust financial health, marked by record revenues and EBITDA, alongside successful project execution and high dividends. However, the company acknowledged challenges in specific segments, such as Apoena, and the impact of non-cash financial losses. Overall, the sentiment was positive, with a focus on growth and financial stability, though operational hurdles remain a concern.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Aura Minerals reported a record revenue of $594 million in 2024, with a notable boost in Q4 revenues to $172 million. This growth was driven by higher gold prices and consistent shipment volumes, underscoring the company’s strong market position and effective sales strategy.

Doubling of EBITDA

The company achieved a remarkable feat by doubling its EBITDA to $267 million in 2024. This increase highlights Aura’s strong operational performance and effective cost management, positioning it well for future financial success.

Significant Progress in Borborema

The Borborema project is progressing well, remaining within budget and on schedule. Aura expects the ramp-up to begin in March, with commercial production slated for the second semester of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion plans.

Successful Production and Cost Management at Almas

Almas contributed significantly to Aura’s EBITDA with a record production of 17,000 ounces in Q4. The site achieved this with lower-than-average all-in sustaining cash costs, showcasing Aura’s efficiency in production and cost management.

High Dividend Yield

Aura positioned itself as a leader in the gold sector with a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. This high dividend yield underscores the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and its strong financial health.

Challenges with Apoena

Apoena faced delays due to environmental permits, impacting production levels. The site will undergo a two-year pushback and investment phase, which is expected to affect the 2025 guidance, highlighting the operational challenges Aura needs to address.

Net Income Impacted by Non-Cash Losses

Despite strong operational performance, Aura’s net income was impacted by $153 million in financial expenses due to non-cash losses from gold hedges, resulting in a net loss of $30 million for the year.

Minosa Production Variability

Minosa experienced variations in quarterly production due to operational challenges but remained within expected ranges. This variability highlights the need for continued focus on operational stability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Aura Minerals provided guidance for 2025, with expectations of slightly higher all-in sustaining cash costs due to investment at Apoena. The company anticipates Borborema’s contribution to production and financial results once it goes online in 2025. Aura aims to address liquidity issues and improve its price-to-net-asset-value ratio, currently estimated at approximately 0.5x NAV.

In summary, Aura Minerals’ earnings call reflected a strong financial performance with record revenues and EBITDA, despite facing operational challenges. The company’s forward-looking guidance suggests continued growth and exploration, with a focus on addressing liquidity and operational issues to maintain its competitive edge in the gold sector.