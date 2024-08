Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has applied for the quotation of 29,914,530 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code AEE, with an issue date of August 16, 2024. This action follows the company’s compliance with the guidelines set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules, aiming to enhance its financial market presence.

