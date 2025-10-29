AuMEGA Metals Advances Exploration at Cape Ray with New Anomalies and Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matador Mining Ltd ( (AU:AAM) ) just unveiled an update.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd reported significant exploration progress in its quarterly activities report for the period ending September 30, 2025. Key highlights include the discovery of a new electromagnetic anomaly at the Cape Ray Project, which remains untested but shows promising conductivity signatures. The company also identified major gold corridors through till surveys, extending exploration opportunities. With a strong cash position of C$6.3 million, AuMEGA is well-funded to continue its extensive exploration campaign. The appointment of James Withall to the board and ongoing regional M&A activity underscore the strategic growth and positioning of AuMEGA in the emerging Cape Ray-Valentine gold mining district.

AuMEGA Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering precious and critical metals in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company employs a systematic exploration approach to navigate the unique challenges posed by the region’s significant glacial cover and complex geological history. AuMEGA holds a district-scale land package along the Cape Ray Shear, which is Newfoundland’s largest identified gold-bearing structure. Their portfolio includes the flagship Cape Ray Project, as well as other projects like Bunker Hill, Malachite, and Hermitage Gold-Antimony Project. The company is supported by strong institutional ownership and strategic investment from B2Gold Corp.

