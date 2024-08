AuMake Ltd. (AU:AUK) has released an update.

Aumake Limited (ASX: AUK) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement regarding a capital raising initiative. The halt is expected to remain in place until either the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. Investors are on watch for the upcoming details that could influence Aumake’s financial future.

