Ault Disruptive Technologies Corp. Approves Strategic Extension

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corp. (ADRT) has released an update.

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation stockholders have given the green light to extend the deadline for a potential business combination from February to December 2024. This approval, representing nearly 95% of the voting power, was accompanied by the filing of the necessary Charter Amendment with the State of Delaware. Additionally, the company announced that shareholders now have the option to retract their stock redemption requests post-approval of the extension, offering a brief window to reverse their decisions.

For further insights into ADRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.