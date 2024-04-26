AuKing Mining Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Date

AuKing Mining Ltd (AU:AKN) has released an update.

AuKing Mining Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for May 30, 2024, at 9:30 am in Brisbane, with a notice that shareholders will not receive hard copies of meeting documents unless specifically requested. Digital copies are accessible online, and proxy voting is encouraged before the deadline, two days prior to the event. The results of the AGM will be subsequently announced on the ASX platform.

