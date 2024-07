Aukett Swanke (GB:AUK) has released an update.

Philip J Milton & Company Plc has crossed a significant threshold in their holdings of Aukett Swanke Group PLC, reaching a total of 7.02% in voting rights on July 10, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification where they held 6.50% of voting rights. The notification was completed on July 16, 2024, in Barnstaple, England.

