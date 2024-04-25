Augmentum Fintech Unveils Latest Investment Insights

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC, a leading European fintech investment firm, has released its latest factsheet, providing insights into its performance and investments as of March 31, 2024. The document, which details the company’s growth and the burgeoning fintech sector it nurtures, is now accessible on the Augmentum website and through the National Storage Mechanism. As the UK’s sole publicly traded fintech-focused investment company, Augmentum offers unique opportunities for public investors to engage in the dynamic, privately dominated fintech industry.

