Augmentum Fintech PLC Announces Share Buyback

Augmentum Fintech PLC ( (GB:AUGM) ) just unveiled an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC announced the repurchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 85.825 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction impacts the company’s voting rights, with the total number of voting rights now at 167,280,902, providing shareholders with updated figures for calculating their interests in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

More about Augmentum Fintech PLC

Augmentum Fintech PLC operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on investing in early and growth-stage fintech businesses. The company aims to capitalize on the rapid growth and innovation within the fintech sector, providing capital and strategic support to its portfolio companies.

YTD Price Performance: -20.37%

Average Trading Volume: 279,398

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

