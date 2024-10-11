Augmentum Fintech Buys Back Shares, Adjusts Voting Rights

Augmentum Fintech PLC (GB:AUGM) has released an update.

Augmentum Fintech PLC has recently carried out a share repurchase, buying back 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 100.6169 pence each, which will now be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s total number of shares in issue stands at 181,013,697, with 13,477,769 of these held in treasury, affecting the voting rights denominator used by shareholders for interest calculations.

