Audiocodes Announces Securities Purchase by Interested Party

The latest update is out from Audiocodes ( (AUDC) ).

Audiocodes has announced that Yehuda Cohen, an interested party, has purchased a significant number of securities. This acquisition, reported to the SEC, could impact the company’s stock market performance and reflects a notable change in shareholding.

More about Audiocodes

YTD Price Performance: 18.21%

Average Trading Volume: 98,058

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $356.2M

