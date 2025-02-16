Audiocodes Announces Securities Purchase by Interested Party

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
The latest update is out from Audiocodes ( (AUDC) ).
Audiocodes has announced that Yehuda Cohen, an interested party, has purchased a significant number of securities. This acquisition, reported to the SEC, could impact the company’s stock market performance and reflects a notable change in shareholding.
More about Audiocodes
YTD Price Performance: 18.21%
Average Trading Volume: 98,058
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $356.2M
