Audeara Ltd. Director Increases Shareholdings

Audeara Ltd. (AU:AUA) has released an update.
Audeara Ltd. recently reported a change in Director David Trimboli’s indirect shareholdings, with Seefeld Investments Pty Ltd acquiring an additional 5,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This development highlights a modest increase in insider interest, which could be of interest to investors monitoring stock movements and company leadership involvement.
