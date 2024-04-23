Audalia Resources Advances Medcalf Project

Audalia Resources Limited (AU:ACP) has released an update.

Audalia Resources Limited reports progress on its Medcalf Project in Western Australia, prioritizing environmental approvals and exploring the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Despite inconclusive soil sampling results due to playa lake sediments, the company remains environmentally compliant and is considering further analyses. Financially, Audalia has increased its cash position to $90,000 as of March 2024.

