AUCyber Limited Reports Significant Revenue Growth Amidst Rising Losses

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CYB) ) has issued an announcement.

AUCyber Limited reported a significant increase in revenues by 196% for the half-year ending December 2024, reaching over AUD 12 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company recorded an increased net loss of AUD 19.47 million, reflecting a challenging period in terms of profitability. The company did not declare any interim dividends, which could impact investor sentiment.

More about Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd.

AUCyber Limited, formerly known as Sovereign Cloud Holdings Limited, operates in the cybersecurity industry. The company focuses on providing secure cloud-based solutions, catering to organizations requiring stringent data protection measures.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,811,692

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.08M

