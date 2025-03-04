Auctus Investment Group Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Auctus Investment Group Limited ( (AU:AVC) ) has provided an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for April 3, 2025, at their Melbourne office. The meeting will be held in person, allowing shareholders to participate actively and discuss the resolutions proposed. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and has outlined procedures to ensure effective communication and voting during the meeting.

Auctus Investment Group Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing financial services and investment opportunities. The company is known for its strategic market positioning and aims to deliver significant value to its shareholders.

