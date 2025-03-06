Auction Technology Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

An update from Auction Technology Group PLC ( (GB:ATG) ) is now available.

Auction Technology Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 574.2264 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This transaction increases the company’s treasury shares to 100,000 and leaves 122,391,789 shares in issue, which could impact shareholder voting rights and market perception of the company’s financial strategies.

More about Auction Technology Group PLC

Auction Technology Group PLC operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing online auction platforms and services. The company primarily serves markets involved in auctions, offering digital solutions to enhance auction experiences and improve operational efficiencies.

YTD Price Performance: 3.64%

Average Trading Volume: 562,729

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £701.7M

See more insights into ATG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.