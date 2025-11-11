Aucnet Revises 2025 Forecasts and Announces Commemorative Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Aucnet, Inc. ( (JP:3964) ) has issued an announcement.

Aucnet, Inc. has revised its forecast for consolidated results and dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, following stronger-than-expected performance in its Lifestyle Products segment. The company has increased its net sales and profit forecasts, attributing the positive outlook to higher sales of used smartphones and luxury items, as well as gains from strategic holdings. Additionally, Aucnet announced a 40th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and marking its milestone year.

More about Aucnet, Inc.

Aucnet, Inc. operates in the auction industry, focusing on the sale of used smartphones and luxury brand items. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative auction services.

Average Trading Volume: 94,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen92.6B

For an in-depth examination of 3964 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue