AUCNET INC. Unveils Ambitious ‘Blue Print 2027’ Management Plan

Aucnet, Inc. ( (JP:3964) ) has provided an announcement.

AUCNET INC. has announced the formulation of its ‘Blue Print 2027’ medium-term management plan, following the success of its previous strategic initiatives. The new plan sets ambitious targets, including achieving ¥1 trillion in gross circulation value (GCV) and enhancing financial metrics such as EBITDA and ROE by 2027, reflecting the company’s commitment to significant business growth and shareholder value.

More about Aucnet, Inc.

AUCNET INC. is a company listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, engaging in operations that focus on driving a future circular economy. The company has shown consistent growth in net sales and profits over the past four years and is active in growth investments including mergers and acquisitions.

YTD Price Performance: -0.07%

Average Trading Volume: 24,477

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen65.72B

