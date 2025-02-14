Aucnet Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Results; Projects 2025 Profit Decline

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Aucnet, Inc. ( (JP:3964) ) has issued an update.

Aucnet Inc. reported a significant increase in consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with net sales rising by 29.1% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company forecasts a decline in profits for 2025 due to anticipated changes in market dynamics and a share split set to take effect on April 1, 2025, which could impact earnings per share.

More about Aucnet, Inc.

Aucnet Inc. operates in the auction and distribution industry, providing a platform primarily for the auctioning of used cars, digital products, and other items. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on expanding its market reach and innovation in auction services.

YTD Price Performance: -0.07%

Average Trading Volume: 24,477

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen65.72B

For a thorough assessment of 3964 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.