Aucnet Completes Treasury Share Disposal with Minimal Financial Impact

The latest announcement is out from Aucnet, Inc. ( (JP:3964) ).

Aucnet, Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares to its employee shareholding association, following a resolution passed in February 2025. Due to partial forfeiture, the number of shares and the total disposal amount were adjusted. The impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, is expected to be minimal.

More about Aucnet, Inc.

Aucnet, Inc. operates in the technology and services industry, primarily focusing on providing auction and distribution services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach to facilitating transactions through its platforms.

YTD Price Performance: -12.47%

Average Trading Volume: 25,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen58.52B

See more insights into 3964 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue