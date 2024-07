AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has announced the cessation of 17,500 performance share rights due to unmet conditions, effective June 30, 2024. This marks a change in the company’s issued capital and may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors tracking the company’s performance incentives.

