Atturra Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Atturra Limited ( (AU:ATA) ) has issued an announcement.

Atturra Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities listed under the ASX code ATA. As of July 22, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 3,257,054 securities, including 237,326 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Atturra’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ATA) stock is a Buy with a A$1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Atturra Limited stock, see the AU:ATA Stock Forecast page.

More about Atturra Limited

Average Trading Volume: 102,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$320.6M

