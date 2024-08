Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited reports a 36.5% increase in annual revenue to $243,352,000, while its underlying EBITDA jumps 21.2% to $25,462,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Despite these gains, net profit after tax for shareholders fell by 4.5% to $9,784,000, and no dividends were issued to Atturra Limited’s shareholders during the reported period.

