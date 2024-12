Atturra Limited Director’s Stake Increases with New Share Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has announced a change in director Shan Shamsher Kanji’s indirect interest, with a significant acquisition of 37,762,627 fully paid ordinary shares by 263 Finance Pty Limited at $1.05 per share. This acquisition was part of a tranche placement approved at an extraordinary general meeting, increasing Kanji’s total holdings in 263 Finance Pty Limited to 97,947,025 shares.

