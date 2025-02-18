Atturra Announces Strong Earnings Growth and Provides Updated FY25 Guidance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Atturra Limited ( (AU:ATA) ) has shared an update.

Atturra Limited announced strong expected earnings growth for the first half of FY25, with unaudited revenue projected between $140m-$142m, marking a 26-28% increase from the previous year. The company has updated its full-year guidance following recent acquisitions, projecting revenue between $305m-$320m. Despite some challenges related to project delivery timelines and federal government risks, Atturra remains optimistic about future growth, especially with new market offerings and significant contract pursuits.

More about Atturra Limited

Atturra Limited is an ASX-listed technology company providing enterprise advisory, consulting, IT services, and solutions, focusing on industries such as local government, utilities, education, defense, federal government, financial services, and manufacturing. The company partners with global providers like Boomi, Cisco, HP, Microsoft, and others, serving major public and private sector organizations in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -11.96%

Average Trading Volume: 141,773

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$348.6M

