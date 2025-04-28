Attendo AB to Release Q1 2025 Interim Report with Webcast Presentation

The latest announcement is out from Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ).

Attendo AB announced that it will release its interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, with a webcast presentation to follow. This presentation, led by the CEO and CFO, will offer analysts and investors the opportunity to engage and ask questions, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market positioning.

Attendo AB is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985. It focuses on providing care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families. The company operates over 800 facilities across 300 municipalities in Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, employing more than 33,000 people.

YTD Price Performance: 23.73%

Average Trading Volume: 386,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK10.07B

