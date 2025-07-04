Atomo Diagnostics Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. ( (AU:AT1) ) has provided an announcement.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. has announced the quotation of 31,729,730 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 3, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder interests positively.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of rapid diagnostic test devices. The company is known for its innovative products that provide quick and accurate results, catering primarily to the healthcare sector.

