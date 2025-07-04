Atomo Diagnostics Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. ( (AU:AT1) ).

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Patrick Cook acquiring 540,541 fully paid ordinary shares and 540,541 unlisted options. This change follows shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and aligning director interests with shareholder value, which may positively impact Atomo’s market positioning.

More about Atomo Diagnostics Ltd.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of rapid diagnostic test devices. The company is known for its innovative point-of-care testing solutions that cater to both professional healthcare settings and consumer self-testing markets.

Average Trading Volume: 691,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.32M

