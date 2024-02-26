Atomic Minerals Initiates Drilling for High-Grade Uranium

Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSE:ATOM) has released an update.

Atomic Minerals Corporation has launched Phase 1 drilling at the Harts Point Uranium Property in Utah, targeting high-grade uranium deposits in a historically productive region. With excitement, the company’s CEO highlighted the project’s potential due to historical off-scale radioactivity and the area’s significant past uranium production. The drilling aims to capitalize on the existing infrastructure and the region’s mining-friendly environment, positioning Atomic Minerals as a key player in the uranium sector.

