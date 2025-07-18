ATOME Secures EIB Approval for Villeta Project Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Atome Energy PLC ( (GB:ATOM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ATOME PLC announced that the European Investment Bank has approved in-principle a US$135 million senior debt finance for its Villeta Project in Paraguay. This approval marks a significant milestone for ATOME, enhancing the project’s credibility and aligning with its climate objectives. The Villeta Project, which benefits from a renewable power purchase agreement, is set to contribute to regional food security by producing green fertiliser and reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels. The equity component of the project is progressing, with a target to finalize by the end of September.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ATOM) stock is a Buy with a £1.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Atome Energy PLC stock, see the GB:ATOM Stock Forecast page.

More about Atome Energy PLC

ATOME PLC is an AIM-listed company focused on producing green fertiliser, with projects in Paraguay and Central America. The company aims to disrupt the region’s reliance on fossil fuel-generated fertiliser by leveraging renewable energy sources. ATOME’s projects are strategically located in the Mercosur region, a major food export hub, and are supported by significant partnerships and investments, including a renewable power purchase agreement and a fixed-price EPC contract with Casale S.A.

Average Trading Volume: 82,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.75M

See more data about ATOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue