Atmos Energy Announces $500M Senior Notes Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Atmos Energy ( (ATO) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 16, 2025, Atmos Energy Corporation announced an underwriting agreement for a $500 million public offering of 5.200% Senior Notes due 2035. The offering, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, is expected to close on June 26, 2025, with net proceeds of approximately $493.5 million, which will impact the company’s financial operations and potentially strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (ATO) stock is a Buy with a $159.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Atmos Energy stock, see the ATO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ATO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATO is a Outperform.

Atmos Energy’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s moderate valuation and neutral technical indicators suggest stability but not immediate momentum. The favorable earnings guidance and operational achievements further bolster the score, while the lack of significant new corporate events limits additional impact.

To see Spark’s full report on ATO stock, click here.

More about Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation operates in the energy industry, primarily focusing on the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. The company is one of the largest natural-gas-only distributors in the United States, serving over three million customers across various states.

Average Trading Volume: 1,132,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.26B

For a thorough assessment of ATO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue