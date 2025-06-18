Atlas Copco Expands with Acquisition of Korean Compressor Manufacturer

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) just unveiled an update.

Atlas Copco Group has expanded its operations by acquiring Kyungwon Machinery Industry Co., Ltd., a Korean-based manufacturer of oil-injected and oil-free screw air compressors, as well as oil-free scroll air compressors. This acquisition, which adds 126 employees to Atlas Copco, strengthens the company’s Industrial Air Division within its Compressor Technique Business Area. Kyungwon’s product offerings, which include compressed air and air treatment solutions, serve a diverse range of industries such as food and beverage, automotive, and semiconductor, positioning Atlas Copco to enhance its market presence in these sectors.

More about Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco Group is a global leader in providing innovative technology solutions that are essential for customer success. The company operates in four main business areas: compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, and industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, Atlas Copco Group reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed approximately 55,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 6,204,667

Current Market Cap: SEK722.8B

