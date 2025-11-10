Atlas Copco Expands UK Presence with Anglian Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Atlas Copco AB ( ($SE:ATCO.A) ) has issued an update.

Atlas Copco Group has acquired Anglian Compressors and Equipment Limited, a British compressed air distributor based in Cambridgeshire, UK. This acquisition strengthens Atlas Copco’s sales and service presence in the East of England, potentially opening new opportunities for growth within the Compressor Technique business area. The integration of Anglian into Atlas Copco’s service division is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and service capabilities in the region.

More about Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco Group is a global leader in providing technology that transforms the future, offering innovative products, services, and solutions across four main business areas: compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, and industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2024, the company reported revenues of BSEK 177 and employed approximately 55,000 people worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -6.16%

Average Trading Volume: 4,304,613

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK729.9B

